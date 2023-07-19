Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $9.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Further Reading

