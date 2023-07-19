Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,063 shares of company stock worth $8,771,007. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.