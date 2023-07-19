Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 754215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 EPS for the current year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

