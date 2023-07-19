European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.12 million.
Separately, Desjardins downgraded European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.
