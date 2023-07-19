EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Update

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EVI Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVI Industries stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242. The stock has a market cap of $333.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EVI Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

