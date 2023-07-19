Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.86

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.31, with a volume of 78675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.10.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,440 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 68.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,592 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.



Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

