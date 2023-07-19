eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.98

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 729019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on eXp World in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

eXp World Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.89 and a beta of 2.74.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,984,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,984,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,104,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,161. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in eXp World by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in eXp World by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in eXp World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

