Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,565. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

