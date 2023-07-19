Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $124.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.9% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

