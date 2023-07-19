Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.5 days.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0302 dividend. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Extendicare

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.