Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $34,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.9 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

