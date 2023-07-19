FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 39.1% in June

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 560,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $427.10. 139,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,762. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.16. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.