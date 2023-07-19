Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 3.6%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 8,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 96,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$36.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.67.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

