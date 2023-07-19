Family Firm Inc. Acquires 28 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $461.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

