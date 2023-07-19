Family Firm Inc. Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $379,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $503.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $506.20.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

