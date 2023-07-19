FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 52.9% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $23.09 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $14.11 or 0.00047008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

