Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 2,168,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,695,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,123,000 after purchasing an additional 562,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,043 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 8.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 703,452 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,852,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,076 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

