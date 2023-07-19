Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. 158,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

