Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,109.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of FLMNF stock remained flat at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.