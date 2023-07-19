Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FOA stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 52,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Finance Of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 284,622 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

