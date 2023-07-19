Financial Comparison: Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) & Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petra Diamonds and Atlas Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petra Diamonds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 19,526.81 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Petra Diamonds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petra Diamonds N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -213.75% -136.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Petra Diamonds and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.0% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Petra Diamonds and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petra Diamonds 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $152.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18,929.20%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.04%. Given Petra Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petra Diamonds is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Atlas Lithium beats Petra Diamonds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petra Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.