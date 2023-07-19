Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires 13,700 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 209.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Insider Activity

Datadog Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 922,199 shares of company stock worth $86,272,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 708,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

