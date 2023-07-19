Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,140,000 after buying an additional 821,851 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,487,000 after buying an additional 398,159 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after buying an additional 391,601 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. 79,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

