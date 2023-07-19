Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.80. 852,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.06 and a 200-day moving average of $379.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $419.30.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
