Financial Survey: NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NEXT and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NEXT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s -0.41% -1.56% -0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of NEXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Tilly’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 2 3 3 0 2.13 Tilly’s 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for NEXT and Tilly’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NEXT presently has a consensus target price of $6,791.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7,975.70%. Tilly’s has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given NEXT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NEXT is more favorable than Tilly’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXT and Tilly’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 21.71 Tilly’s $672.28 million 0.35 $9.68 million ($0.09) -88.10

Tilly’s has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. Tilly’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NEXT beats Tilly’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. The company also sells its merchandise through its e-commerce website, tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.