First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.01 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.