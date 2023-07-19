First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

About First Citizens BancShares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

