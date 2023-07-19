First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.