First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.
First Horizon Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FHN opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
