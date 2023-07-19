First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 713,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. 207,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Merchants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

