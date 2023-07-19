First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.27. 24,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 4,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5224 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.