First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.27. 24,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 4,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5224 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
