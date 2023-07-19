First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.30

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 3108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

