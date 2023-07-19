First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.30

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 3108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
