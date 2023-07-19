First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.17

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $52.94, with a volume of 3800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $710.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.