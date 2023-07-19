First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,883. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 68,998 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $6,193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

