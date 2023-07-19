First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,883. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
