First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

