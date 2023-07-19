First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Update

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 250,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

