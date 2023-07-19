Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 5,865,996 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Johnson Controls International worth $682,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after buying an additional 235,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,490,000 after purchasing an additional 943,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $419,897,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 296,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

