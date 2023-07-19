Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $645.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Ford Motor worth $645,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 5,455,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,365,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

