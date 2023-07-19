Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,942 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Lam Research worth $1,428,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $11.37 on Wednesday, reaching $644.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,575. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $611.45 and a 200-day moving average of $536.11. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $663.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.16.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

