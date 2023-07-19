Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Starbucks worth $1,093,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.28. 398,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,940. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

