Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 18,814,204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,773,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,814,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,012,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,107. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

