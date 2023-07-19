Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,807,336 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,325,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,807,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Meta Platforms worth $1,128,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

META traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $313.85. 2,988,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,539,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $316.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

