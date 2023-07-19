Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 27,489 shares of company stock valued at $80,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

