Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.
Ford Motor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 71,710,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,807,367. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
