FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $43.00 at CL King

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CL King from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CL King’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

FORM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 822,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 554,753 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

