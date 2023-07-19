Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Neutral Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXFree Report) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

FBRX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

