Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Neutral Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
FBRX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
