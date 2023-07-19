Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Neutral Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

FBRX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.