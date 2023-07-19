Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of FWRD opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

