Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2,525.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in FOX by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 200,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

