Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $36.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 871.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 11,612.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after buying an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after buying an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

