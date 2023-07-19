Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Trading Down 0.5%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $37.10. 82,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 185,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.