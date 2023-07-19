Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

